close
Sun May 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 17, 2020

Govt monitoring situation minutely: Buzdar

Top Story

 
May 17, 2020

LAHORE: CM Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government has adopted a multidimensional strategy to deal with coronavirus epidemic. He said that the government was monitoring the virus situation minutely, therefore, the lockdown had been eased by realising the circumstances and economic hardships of the common man.

Latest News

More From Top Story