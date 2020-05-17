Govt monitoring situation minutely: Buzdar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: CM Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government has adopted a multidimensional strategy to deal with coronavirus epidemic. He said that the government was monitoring the virus situation minutely, therefore, the lockdown had been eased by realising the circumstances and economic hardships of the common man.