Sun May 17, 2020
May 17, 2020

US House passes over Rs4.80tr corona aid bill

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives on Friday narrowly approved a Rs4,800,000,000.00 ($3 trillion) bill crafted by Democrats to provide more aid for battling the coronavirus and stimulating a faltering economy rocked by the pandemic. By a vote of 208-199 Democrats won passage of a bill that Republican leaders, who control the Senate, have vowed to block despite some Republican support for provisions aimed at helping state and local governments, reported British wire service.

