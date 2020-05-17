Tackling coronavirus: Lockdown relaxed, cases and deaths up

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: People’s utter disregard for the health protocols after the federal, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments eased the lockdown has caused a surge in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and fatalities in Pakistan.

The country registered a total of 39,738 confirmed cases and 866 fatalities as of 11:50pm on Saturday.

Of 39,729 confirmed cases, Sindh reported 15,590 cases, Punjab 14,201, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 5,847, Balochistan 2,544, Islamabad Capital Territory 921, Gilgit-Baltistan 527, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 108. Of total 866 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 305 deaths, Sindh 268, Balochistan 36, Gilgit-Baltistan 4, Punjab 245, Islamabad Capital Territory 7 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 1.

Despite the fact that it was a lockdown on Saturday, shopkeepers plied their trade by keeping their shutters half down, with no police around to force them to close their businesses.

The traders and shoppers both were seen standing at close distances with no facemasks on increasing their chances of getting infected.

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said as part of lifting the lockdown in phases, the provincial government would reopen shopping malls and allow the automotive industry to resume operations from Monday.

The minister's statement came as Punjab recorded more than 14,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 240 deaths.

Chohan said the overall situation across the province was satisfactory after the government allowed people to go on about their daily businesses while ensuring the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The minister said the decision to either ease or ramp up lockdown restrictions would be taken keeping in view the public response during the coronavirus pandemic. He said people could carry out daily activities while making sure they are following the SOPs put in place by the government.

The Punjab minister expressed hope that the public will not take undue advantage of the ease in curbs and act responsibly.

He said the transport industry had also been allowed to resume inter-city travel with the already-agreed SOPs.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has given the nod for inter-city and inter-district transport to reopen and announced a 20% reduction in fares.

"We will pass on the benefit of a reduction in petroleum prices to passengers," said Buzdar.

It was also decided to allow online taxi services to operate.

Buzdar warned that all services would have to strictly abide by the safety protocols outlined by the government.

All passengers, drivers and bus conductors must wear a mask when stepping out of their homes.

All bus operators will be required to make sanitisers available for passengers and ensure proper distancing between people while seated.

It was also decided that shopping malls and power looms will be reopened and churches will be allowed to hold service on Sunday as long as SOPs are followed.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday announced resumption of public transport across the province from tomorrow (Monday).

Advisor to chief minister on Information Ajmal Khan Wazir speaking in a media briefing said that provincial task force had decided resumption of the public transport in the KP from Monday under the SOPs.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being compiled with consultation of district administrations, the minister said. Public transport fares would also be slashed in view of decreasing prices of petroleum to provide relief to general public amid coronavirus pandemic, he said.

The minister however clarified that easing restrictions did not mean that the disease had subsided. Ajmal Wazir said barber shops and salons had been allowed to open three days a week i.e. Friday Saturday and Sunday. The barber shops and salons would have to follow the SOPs set by the government.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu Saturday said the provincial government had eased lockdown in the province keeping in view the difficulties being faced by people. He said this while talking to journalists in Quetta.

He said the provincial government had established isolation centers in the province to combat any kind of emergency. He appealed to the people to use masks and gloves in their daily activates and implement the Standard Operating Procedures(SOP ) to save themselves from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, local transmission of coronavirus cases are rapidly increasing in Balochistan, the provincial health department said in a report on Saturday.

The ratio of local transmission of novel coronavirus has enhanced up to 93 percent in the province health department, the report said.

Meanwhile, domestic flights between major cities were resumed for the first time in nearly two months on Saturday with the requirement that facemasks be worn and vacant seats left between passengers, officials said.

International flights will remain suspended until May 31.

The first Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight carrying 84 passengers departed from Karachi for Lahore at 1300 local time (0800 GMT), along with flights for Lahore and Islamabad operated by a private airline, local media reports.

“In view of difficulties faced by passengers in traveling between major cities, the federal government has allowed limited domestic flight operations from five major airports, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta with effect from May 16,” said a statement issued by the Aviation Division.

Domestic and chartered flight operations will require disinfection of the aircraft prior to boarding, at least one vacant seat between the passengers and compulsory wearing of masks and use of hand sanitizers. No food and beverages will be allowed during domestic flights, the statement added.

On Saturday, the Aviation ministry released pictures of passengers seated with a gap of a seat in the flights.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the country could not afford an indefinite lockdown and the nation would have to learn to live with the pandemic.

At a press briefing along with some cabinet members, Khan said he wanted to tell the country’s medical community that lifting the lockdown was imperative to provide jobs to 25 million informal laborers and workers.

Pakistan has reported over 38,000 cases of infection from the new coronavirus, and 834 deaths.