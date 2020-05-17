LRH ICU head, colleague resign

PESHAWAR: With unprecedented rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the situation in the largest public sector hospital, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), in the province is deteriorating as head of its intensive care unit (ICU) resigned along with another colleague, accusing the hospital administration of being “ill-prepared” to deal with Covid-19 and not taking the ICU staff on board to handle the pandemic.

There is frustration among the faculty members and other health workers in LRH and many said they were planning to quit and find jobs in other hospitals.

The faculty members in LRH are complaining of being subjected to mental torture by the hospital administration despite the fact that they had been serving the Covid-19 patients in difficult circumstances without adequate assistance from the administrators.

“The issue is simple. Dr Nausherwan Burki, the de facto health minister and chairman board of governors LRH is running the hospital from the United States through Skype and WhatsApp. He has appointed junior doctors as chairpersons and head of important departments to run the hospital. Now patients are dying from Covid-19 in LRH and Dr Burki is not happy with this. He is giving tough time to those holding important positions and getting handsome salaries. Since they can’t deliver, they are mentally torturing their fellow faculty members,” a senior member of LRH administration pleading anonymity explained.

He claimed many doctors were planning to resign.

He said the high mortality rate in LRH was causing embarrassment to the oldest hospital, but all this is happening as irrelevant and untrained people were inducted in the team formed to handle the Covid-19 pandemic.

He claimed faculty members had contracted the virus due to poor quality of personal protective equipment and insufficient arrangements for their food during duty hours.

“We were three colleagues in one shift during the night. After overnight hard work at Covid-19 emergency, we were running for food during Sehri. Believe me we didn’t have a chance to properly wash our hands as time was short,” said a senior faculty member.

According to him, a tussle between the medical director and dean and their allegedly immature behaviour with senior doctors was also one of the reasons of frustration among the doctors. “The Dean and MD behave with senior doctors as if they are their personal servants and insult them in meetings,” a faculty member alleged.

The resignation of two doctors in ICU has caused concern among the faculty members in LRH and that too at a time when the hospital was supposed to accommodate the majority of Covid-19 patients. Dr Ayesha Mufti, assistant professor, is the only qualified intensivist and lone FCPS of acute medicine in KP.

She is stated to be highly qualified having done FCPS in medicine, JR ship in nephrology and then FCPS in intensive care from Shifa International Hospital. “She had dedicated herself to patient care. And if she has succumbed to the inhuman attitude of the hospital administration and resigned resign then who can stay here,” the faculty member said. Dr Ayesha Mufti and Dr Mazhar were serving in ICU department of LRH.

In her resignation letter (copy available with The News), Dr Ayesha Mufti accused the LRH administration of “completely unprepared to deal with corona epidemic.”

“There was no planning and even if there was a plan, the ICU and anesthesia were never informed because they were not considered important part of the hospital. We were caught by surprise when we were ordered to intubate and ventilate a Covid patient inside old causality where an old vent was kept with no other facilities which obviously resulted in a disaster,” she mentioned in the letter.

She recalled that the next day they were ordered to vacate two ICUs immediately and they did as told.

“When we shifted our patients, our experienced and trained staff and medical officers also moved so I was left alone. During that time I requested the anesthesia department who fully supported and helped me in every regard. Since then we remained the frontline fighters against Covid-19. We were also the ones teaching the rest of the hospital about donning and doffing, patient transport and other activities,” Dr Ayesha Mufti maintained.

“The number of nursing staff was highly inadequate inside the ICU, the quality of care was poor, hygienic conditions were very bad, we tried to communicate at various levels but instead we received an explanation by dean over some minor issues reported to him by nursing director. It was never ordered by any senior to physically inspect what was going on inside the ICU. After recovery of first four patients the remaining could not recover, poor nursing care has a huge role in it,” she said in her letter.

She stated they had repeatedly requested that some form of initial treatment was needed in the HDU (high dependency unit) like NIV (noninvasive ventilation like ordinary oxygen without airway) and HFNC (High flow nasal cannula) but it was never done. She added that the sole purpose of HDU was to write a call to ICU in case the patient deteriorated and a huge team was working just to do this.

“The ICU was being run by six consultants only. The patient turnover is very rapid, the burden is huge, although the admin knew that this is our maximum capacity they opened a second ICU in thoracic unit. The people who were already running the thoracic unit refused to take over the job and instead took over the allied building ICUs. I am still unable to understand that a team incapable of running Covid thoracic ICU, how is it capable of running allied building ICU and a team incapable of running Covid thoracic ICU, should they be allowed to run allied building ICU?” she maintained. According to Dr Ayesha Mufti, despite their maximum effort to run the general ICU with minimal and inexperienced staff, they faced criticism.Raising an important issue, she pointed out that irrelevant doctors visited the ICU and questioned ICU management over arterial lines, CVP measurements, humidifiers and ted stockings.

“The same doctor tried to advise anesthesiologist over setting of tidal volume for the patient. I came to know he advised setting tidal volume higher for the patients who were obese because he had absolutely no idea that the tidals are set according to the height of the patient and not weight. In daily zoom meetings, we were made to answer questions asked by such irrelevant doctors with absolutely no concept of critical care. I understand that some other departments of LRH were also destroyed in a similar fashion,” Dr Ayesha Mufti explained.

She said the laboratories they asked for were never provided and “I don’t see that they will be provided because it is not the priority of the hospital. I made a request for MDI adapters and so far no one has updated me about it. Even yesterday I noted that the head nurses are not going inside the ICU despite my repeated questioning of poor nursing care”.

She feared that Covid-19 epidemic may last for several coming months.

In different countries, she said, people from various specialties have contributed, but the LRH administration intended to manage the epidemic with only six consultants.

“There is no backup plan in case any of us gets sick or is unable to continue,” Dr Ayesha Mufti concluded.

The LRH administration, however, denied all these charges, saying there were a lot of deficiencies in protocol set for Covid-19 pandemic.

“Dr Nausherwan Burki had to personally monitor each and every Covid patient from the US and give suggestions. He wasn’t satisfied with the services of ICU in LRH. He himself is currently handling 18 Covid-19 patients in the US,” said an official of the hospital.

Pleading anonymity, he said Dr Burki had even called an intensivist from Shaukat Khanum Hospital who also expressed his dissatisfaction over the ICU services in LRH.

“Dr Burki himself prepared duty rota for the doctors to deal with Covid-19 patients,” he said.