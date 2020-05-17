Shopkeepers fined for not following SOPs

KABIRWALA: As many as 20 shopkeepers and traders were fined for not following the SOPs. “Many shopkeepers were fined for keeping their shops opened on Saturday", said Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa. Many grocery, cloth store owners and other shopkeepers had been found violating the corona prevention measures, he said. The Tehsil Administration also got 200 FIRs registered against those involved in overcharging, hoarding and other offences in different parts of Kabirwala during the month of Ramazan. The AC advised the people to maintain social distancing and only go to bazaars to meet their immense needs.