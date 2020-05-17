close
Sun May 17, 2020
May 17, 2020

Governor approves two sub-campuses of varsities

National

May 17, 2020

TOBATEK SINGH: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Saturday announced a sub-campus of University of Engineering and Technology at Pirmahal and a sub-campus of university of Veterinary Sciences at Kamalia. Addressing a gathering at Sarwar Foundation School at Pirmahal, the governor announced the establishment of the sub-campuses. He handed over ration packs to MNA Riaz Fatyana for distribution among the deserving people. The governor said relaxation in lockdown did not mean coronavirus had eliminated, but rather everyone should exercise precautionary measures against the pandemic. He said Sarwar Foundation have so for delivered ration to 750,000 families in the province with the cooperation of seven other welfare organisations while 35,000 families have separately helped by the Sarwar Foundation. He also inaugurated a corona testing laboratory at a private hospital at Kamalia. Then the governor headed towards Gojra where he condoled the death of mother of PTI MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich. Women Development Minister Ashfa Fatyana was also with the governor.

