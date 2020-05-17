close
Sun May 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2020

4 FIRs for holding procession

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore Police have registered four FIRs against 31 nominated and 246 unknown members of the Shia community for holding a procession from Mochi Gate on the Yaum-e-Ali (RA).

Cases have been registered under different sections of law at the Akbari Gate police station on the complaints of SIs Zulfiqar Ali, Hamid Javed, ASIs Akbar and Asghar Ali. Meanwhile, the IGP has suspended DSP Kharianwala Anwar Saeed Kingra over poor performance.

