4 FIRs for holding procession

LAHORE: The Lahore Police have registered four FIRs against 31 nominated and 246 unknown members of the Shia community for holding a procession from Mochi Gate on the Yaum-e-Ali (RA).

Cases have been registered under different sections of law at the Akbari Gate police station on the complaints of SIs Zulfiqar Ali, Hamid Javed, ASIs Akbar and Asghar Ali. Meanwhile, the IGP has suspended DSP Kharianwala Anwar Saeed Kingra over poor performance.