Sun May 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2020

Man shot dead in Manga Mandi

National

LAHORE: A 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified men in the Manga Mandi police area on Saturday night. The police have removed the body to morgue. The victim has been identified as Zainul Abedin, a resident of Chah Tamoli. The attackers also resorted to aerial firing before escaping the spot, which created panic in the locality.

