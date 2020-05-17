Man shot dead in Manga Mandi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified men in the Manga Mandi police area on Saturday night. The police have removed the body to morgue. The victim has been identified as Zainul Abedin, a resident of Chah Tamoli. The attackers also resorted to aerial firing before escaping the spot, which created panic in the locality.