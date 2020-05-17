Baby girl murdered

Bahawalpur: A three-year-old girl was killed by a relative of her.

Nasreen Bibi of Musa Colony, Bahawalpur, told Baghdad ul Jadeed police that Noor Nawaz, the nephew of her husband, forced her to get divorce from her husband and when she refused to do so he raped her and later killed her daughter by striking her with floor.

BABY DROWNS: A baby drowned in a canal on Saturday. Imran drowned in Bahawal Link Canal near Gulpur in tehsil Hasilpur.