Man kills sister, sister-in-law for refusing money

OKARA: A woman and her sister-in-law were shot dead over a minor issue at Mardani village.

Iftikhar asked his sister-in-law Saidan Bibi to lend him some money, which she refused. To it, he allegedly started quarrelling with her. In the meantime, Iftikhar’s sister Pathani Bibi tried to intervene but Iftikhar allegedly opened fire on them. As a result, Saidan Bibi and Pathani Bibi were killed on the spot while the accused escaped. The police have shifted the bodies to the DHQ Hospital for autopsy and started investigation.

‘POLICE SERVING WITH DEVOTION’: District Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik said that the police were serving the society in the holy month of Ramazan with devotion. Talking to newsmen here, he said that the police were performing duties in quarantine centres and outside mosques with devotion. The DPO laid his gratitude to the Ulema, traders, civil society and journalists, who extended their utmost cooperation during the process.

DIES ON ROAD: A motorcyclist was killed while another injured in a collision between two motorcycles near Rajowal village. Aftab Ahmad and Gulzar Ahmad of Changa Manga were returning home from Kharal Kalan when a motorcycle collided with their bike. As a result, Aftab died on the spot while Gulzar received serious injuries. He was shifted to a hospital by Rescue-1122. Dhulyana police have started investigation.

FIVE ARRESTED: Police arrested five people with narcotics and liquor here. The police arrested accused Ishtiaq of Chak 39/3R with 1,080 gram charas, accused Imran of Chak 11/GD with 200 gram charas, accused Shahzad of Chak 24/4L with 21 liter liquor, accused Faryad Masih of Chak 6/4L with 18 liter liquor and accused Kalay Khan of Charasta Mian Khan with 27 liter liquor. The police have registered separate cases.