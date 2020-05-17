NDMA yet to give any ventilator, establish labs in Sindh: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has advised the federal government’s ministers to focus on serving the people in distress, instead of making baseless allegations against the Sindh government.

A handout issued on Saturday quoted the provincial information minister as saying that at a time when the whole country is facing coronavirus pandemic, the federal government and its spokespersons should have supported the PPP and the Sindh government by putting aside their politics and passion for point scoring, in the quarantine. He said the entire focus of the federal government spokespersons was on defaming the Sindh government, instead of creating awareness among the people for adopting safeguards against coronavirus.

The minister said that it is very unfortunate that so far we had failed to formulate a national policy to save people from the coronavirus pandemic. "If the federal government had acted prudently from day one, we would have formulated a national policy today to contain the spread of the coronavirus," the provincial Information Minister said. He said that the frivolous attitude of the federal government does not suggest the country is facing a dangerous pandemic like the Coronavirus. Nasir Hussain Shah further said that there were a lot of claims from the federal government of providing the Sindh government with a lot of medical equipment, but not a single ventilator had been provided so far, nor a laboratory set up in Sindh for testing the Covid-19 patients. The provincial Information Minister said the Sindh government had over 280 ventilators for the seriously effected patients, while it had also exported 200 more ventilators on its own, out of which 100 were about to arrive very soon. He added the current capacity of 1,200 beds for people infected with the coronavirus was being increased to 2,000.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that it was true that we object to the name of Tiger Force, but the Sindh government had issued instructions to all the Deputy Commissioners to facilitate Tiger Force in their respective districts. He said that the federal government and its ministers do not like media and the international community praising the Sindh government. Nasir Hussain Shah said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said from day one that the Sindh government had to wholeheartedly work with the federal government about coronavirus.

The provincial Information Minister said that unfortunately the other side did not cooperate at all and our cooperation was also considered as a joke. He said that although the recent regime of COVID-19 lock down had been extended till May 31 but it was incomprehensible that all these decisions had been changed so soon.

Nasir Shah said that at a time when all over the world people were scared with coronavirus, the prime minister called the first meeting to discuss the issue on March 13, 16 days after the first ever case emerged. Nasir Shah said that the criticism for the sake of criticism against the Sindh government could be gauged from the fact that, when a few UCs were closed in Karachi, a bitter cycle of criticism began, while when the same thing was done in Punjab and KP no one said anything at all. "This behaviour must stop now and we must focus on stopping the spread of the coronavirus," he said.

About the criticism leveled against the Sindh health minister, Nasir Hussain Shah termed baseless, saying she was discharging her responsibilities diligently. He further said that the way the members of the business community and the general public violated the government’s guidelines, the Sindh government was in quagmire to decide whether to open other business sectors.

He said that if people continued to violate the guidelines in the same way, it would be impossible for the government to further relax the lock down.