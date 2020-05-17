ANP criticises inclusion of irrelevant persons in NFC

PESHAWAR: ANP on Saturday said that inclusion of irrelevant and non-local persons in the 10th National Finance Commission was unconstitutional and an attack on the provincial autonomy. ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan in a statement said that his party rejected the 10th NFC as the member representing KP was from Punjab. “A person from Punjab can neither be a representative of Pakhtuns nor can he protect the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Therefore, ANP rejects the NFC as accepting it would be tantamount to a compromise on the provincial autonomy,” he argued. The ANP chief said that another man from Karachi was similarly not qualified to represent Balochistan province. The ANP president said that they were not against anyone but nomination of an irrelevant person proved that it was done to oblige someone. He said that it was a constitutional issue, “therefore, the commission must be reconstituted.” He added that inclusion of advisor for finance and secretary finance in the commission was also unconstitutional. He said govt had made mockery of governance, adding that dealing with such sensitive constitutional issues was ridiculing parliament and democracy.