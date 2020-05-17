Three shops gutted in Bajaur

KHAR: Three shops gutted in a blaze erupted at Tarkhan Market in Khar Bazaar in Bajaur district on Saturday.

Locals said that fire broke out in a shop owned by Akbar Khan, which engulfed his two other adjacent shops in Takhan Market. They said that the inferno reduced the goods worth a million of rupees to ashes in no time. The team of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts and saved other nearby shops from being gutted. The traders in Khar Bazzar have appealed to the district administration to compensate the owner for the losses so he could revive his business and start making a decent living for his family.