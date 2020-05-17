Adviser says holidays extended till 31st

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir said on Saturday that the government has issued a fresh notification where apart from necessary offices all other ones will be closed as the holidays have been extended till May 31.

Speaking at a media briefing here, the adviser said the extension was aimed at minimizing the risks of coronavirus, adding that the public transport was given permission from Monday but with standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be followed.

He said that all divisional commissioners would form SOPs in collaboration with regional transport authorities, adding that the district administration, transport authorities and transporters would ensure implementation of SOPs.

The decision to open routes connecting different divisions would be taken at the provincial level, he said, adding the decision to open transport has been taken after consultation with the federal government. He said that petrol pumps and CNG stations have been exempted from the ban and could run their activities round the clock. The provincial government has also decided to keep barbers’ shops open till 4pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with SOPs.

He further said that the purpose of easing the lockdown was to minimize problems being faced by the general public as

the government was fighting the coronavirus and the poverty simultaneously.

The adviser warned that businesses would be sealed if the SOPs were violated, adding people should wear masks and ensure social distancing. While talking about the coronavirus, the adviser stated that 255 new cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the total number of corona patients to 5,678. He said that in the last 24 hours, seven deaths were recorded in the province, bringing the total number of deaths to 291.

About 108 corona patients have recovered in a single day in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, adding the total number of patients defeating corona in the province has reached 1,613.