Workers continue protest against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest

PESHAWAR: The workers of the Jang/Geo Group continued to protest against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman here on Saturday.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him. The participants severely criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), saying the sitting rulers were using the national institutions as a tool for victimisation of political opponents and the independent media. Speaking on the occasion, Resident Editor Daily Jang Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik, senior journalists Salim Kashmiri, Shah Zaman and others recalled that the editor-in-chief of the biggest media group was detained in connection with a 34-year old private property case that had nothing to do with this government.

They said that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was arrested even before completing the investigations and registering a case. They said the government and NAB could not prove a single case of corruption against him but had illegally detained Mir Shakil for the last more than two months. Terming the arrest of Mir Shakil an attack on independent press, the protesters said that the government had tried to pressure their editor-in-chief to tow the government line and change editorial policy, but it could not be able to succeed in its designs. They said such cheap tactics did not succeed in the past and the government would not be able to muzzle the press. They said the journalists had never compromised on the principles of journalist and they were ready to render any sacrifice for their rights. They vowed to expand the protest movement after Eid-ul-Fitr if Mir Shakil was not released. The government cannot prevent the journalists from reporting the truth and keeping the people informed, which was their fundamental right guaranteed by the country’s constitution.