Virus crisis highlights Aussie rugby’s decline

SYDNEY: With the Wallabies languishing at seventh in the world rankings, Rugby Australia’s leadership in flux and the sport facing fierce competition from other codes, the coronavirus pandemic has turned long-standing problems with rugby Down Under into a battle for survival. If the glory days of Aussie rugby seem like the distant past, that is because they are.

In the nearly 30 years since David Campese sailed through the All Blacks’ backline at the 1991 World Cup, or a bloody-eyed John Eales hoisted the Webb Ellis trophy in 1999 -- the last Australian captain to do so -- the game has struggled.

With roughly a quarter-of-a-million registered players, it no longer cracks the top 20 participant sports in Australia, sitting well below surfing, martial arts and pilates, according to Sport Australia rankings. TV audiences are small and even before coronavirus, crowds effectively practised social distancing -- with top sides playing in cavernous stadiums to only a handful of fans, often Kiwis supporting the visiting team.

According to one consultancy report, audiences for Super Rugby have halved in the last seven years and rugby is now the ninth most popular sport in the country.