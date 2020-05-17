Raja picks Imran as skipper of Pak-India ODI XI

LAHORE: Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja has picked his best India-Pakistan ODI XI, in which he selected the 1992 World Cup-winning skipper Imran Khan as the leader of the side. India is known for its batting prowess whereas Pakistan has always produced great bowlers.

Thus, Raja’s team is an amalgamation of India batsmen and Pakistan bowlers.

Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar are the openers in Raja’s team. Sehwag redefined batting and scored 8273 runs in 251 ODI matches at an impressive strike rate of 104.34.

Gavaskar was not known much for his ODI game as he scored 4966 runs in 108 ODI matches at an average of 35.14. The Indian captain Virat Kohli bats at number three for Ramiz Raja. Kohli has an impressive average of 59.34 and he has scored more than 11000 ODI runs with the help of 43 centuries. Former legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar bats at number four as the Master Blaster is the highest run-getter in the 50-overs version with 18426 runs in 463 ODIs.

Rahul Dravid bats at number five for the former Pakistan captain. Dravid scored 10889 runs in 344 ODI matches. MS Dhoni takes the gloves in the side and the right-hander has scored more than 10000 runs in ODI fold. Dhoni is regarded as one of the best finishers, captains, and wicket-keepers of the ODI game.

Imran Khan takes the captaincy reins as the right-hander scored 3709 runs in 175 ODIs and scalped 182 wickets in his ODI career. Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram, the two swing masters, are the main fast bowlers of the side. Akram snared 502 wickets in 356 ODIs whereas Waqar scalped 416 wickets in 262 matches.

Anil Kumble is the solitary Indian bowler in the side and he shares the spin responsibility with Saqlain Mushtaq. Kumble took 337 wickets in 271 ODIs whereas Mushtaq claimed 288 wickets in 169 matches.

Ramiz Raja’s India-Pakistan ODI XI while talking on Sony Pit Stop Show with Sunil Gavaskar: Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Anil Kumble, Saqlain Mushtaq.