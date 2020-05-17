Afridi buys Mushfiq’s bat for corona relief efforts

LAHORE: Pakistani star cricketer Shahid Afridi has contributed to COVID-19 relief efforts in Bangladesh by buying a cricket bat put up on auction by Bangladeshi batter Mushfiqur Rahim for $20,000.

Rahim had used this bat during his memorable innings of 200 against Sri Lanka in the Galle Test of 2013.

The Bangladeshi player made the announcement on his Facebook, saying: “Shahid Afridi bought the bat on behalf of his charity organisation. “I feel privileged and honoured that someone like him has joined our great cause,” he added.

In this regard, Afridi said Mushfiq was “doing wonderful work” for his people.

“Only real heroes undertake such efforts! We're all experiencing tough times, in which we need each other. I'll always remember the love I received from Bangladesh.

“Buying your cricket bat on behalf of the Pakistani people, I wish to become a part of your journey. “We will rid the world of this disease very soon and we shall meet in the cricket ground,” the Pakistani player said.

According to Dhaka-based newspaper New Age, the auction was jointly operated by Mushfiqur Rahim's management partner NIBCO, Sports for Life, and Pickaboo.com.

“We have received email in official letterhead from Shahid Afridi Foundation. They confirmed that they will be buying the bat for $20,000,” an official said. “The proceeds from this venture will go to a fund, through which the organisation is disbursing Tk1,500 cash incentives per family in this pandemic situation.”