Shinwari vows to hold franchise-based PFSL

KARACHI: Former footballer Shahid Khan Shinwari on Saturday said that the government is committed to help him in holding the franchise-based Pakistan Football Super League (PFSL).

“Yes we held a meeting in Islamabad the other day and Insha-Allah government will back me fully in the conduction of the lucrative league. All the members have been given task,” Shahid told The News.

Shahid is the senior vice-president of the Central Governing Committee of the Insaaf Sports and Culture Wing whose one objective is to promote football in the country.

Shahid said that he would try to hold the league by next year’s spring.

“Insha-Allah our main effort would be to conduct it by spring next year,” Shahid said. He hoped that by then the PFF elections would have been held, adding, if elections were not held then they would work with the PFF Normalisation Committee.

Shahid a few days ago had told this correspondent that he would be going to hold a Rs1 billion League.

Shahid said top players would be picked for the draft and from there franchises would pick their players in players auction.

He said that a team would comprise of 25 members, also including officials.

He said that each franchise would also pick four foreign players.

Shahid said that it would be the first time that such a huge league would be conducted which would pave way for developing the much sought-after sport in the country.

Shahid said that most fittest players would be picked for the purpose.

“This would bring a revolution in Pakistan’s football,” said Shahid, also a former president of FATA Olympic Association.

Shahid last year in March had announced Rs300 million league but he was not allowed by the Ashfaq-led PFF to go for it.

Shahid had taken permission from the then FIFA-recognised Faisal-led PFF but it did not work as Ashfaq’s PFF which had been formed in Supreme Court-ordered elections served him legal notice.