Sun May 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2020

Lahore Gym sports events resume

Sports

LAHORE: Some of the sports activities has resumed at Lahore Gymkhana with the efforts and arrangements of management committee of gymkhana tennis.

An official of the committee informed that the resumption of Lahore Gymkhana Tennis Club if followed by the strict adoption of SOP released by the gymkhana management. Social distances, mask and gloves wearing are the main aspect of the SOP released by the LG management after which the tennis club was allowed to resume its daily activities.

