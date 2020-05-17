Akhtar donates prized memorabilia to Aisam’s charity drive

LAHORE: Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has donated to Aisam-ul-Haq’s charity drive a prized memorabilia from his personal collection - a Kolkata Knight Riders helmet, signed by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, he had received as player-of-the-match award in the 2008 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

‘Thank You @shoaib100mph Bhai for donating the most prized memorabilia; a helmet signed by @iamsrk he won 15 years back in IPL while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders and was declared the man of the match.’ Aisam has been active over the past month or so, trying to mobilise athletes around the world as part of relief efforts for those financially affected by the novel coronavirus. He has also distributed thousands of ration bags among those in need.