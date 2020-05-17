ICC to decide fate of T20 WC on 28th

LAHORE: The option of shifting the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia to 2022 is expected to be put under consideration when the International Cricket Council (ICC) board members meet on May 28.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 18 to November 15, however, according to a member of ICC’s governing body that they are looking at three options at the moment.

“We are expecting three options from the ICC Events Committee. The first option is having World T20 as per schedule with 14-day quarantine with the crowd being allowed” he reported to have said. “The back-up for this option could be tournament in-front of empty stadium. The third option could be shifting the tournament to 2022,” he added.

It must be noted that the uncertainty still hangs over the T20 World Cup in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world sport to a standstill.