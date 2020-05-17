Gayle escapes sanction

KINGSTON: Chris Gayle has avoided sanction for his public criticism of Ramnaresh Sarwan and other Jamaica Tallawahs personnel, after the CPL Tournament Committee (CTC) said in a media release on Friday that it was satisfied with the batsman's statement, even though he stood by his comments - calling Sarwan a "snake" and "vindictive", and accusing the franchise owners of "playing a game".

A three-member independent tribunal had been looking into Gayle's comments, made in a YouTube video on April 27, where he had made clear his displeasure at being abruptly ousted by Tallawahs for the 2020 season.

In the statement, Gayle indicated that he realised how his words might bring disrepute to the tournament and Cricket West Indies. "I made these videos with one single intention - to explain to the fans in Jamaica the reasons behind what has now become my second departure from Tallawahs franchise," Gayle's statement read. "It was my greatest wish to finish my CPL career in Jamaica - playing in front of my home crowd at Sabina Park with the franchise that I had previously led to two CPL titles.

The CTC said it was satisfied that Gayle would continue to act in good faith and the tribunal, set up after a formal complaint on May 6, would no longer be needed, and that the CTC, CPL, and CWI all considered the matter closed.