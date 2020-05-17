PCB evolves phase by phase strategy

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has worked out a strategy to bring the national players towards cricket phase by phase.

The PCB has decided to set up a 'return to training programme' to bring national cricketers back to cricket in phases. In the first phase, players will start training individually from next week.

Due to the corona virus, national cricketers are confined to their homes these days and players are trying to keep themselves fit by taking advantage of the facilities available at home.

The PCB also conducted online fitness tests for cricketers, while no fines or penalties were imposed on cricketers who failed the tests, with the aim of keeping the cricketers active.

Now the PCB has decided to bring national cricketers to phased cricket and set up a 'return to training program' in this regard.

The return to training program is being arranged by Dr. Sohail Saleem, Chief Medical Officer, PCB and he has consulted Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq and Bowling Coach Waqar Younis while Strength and Conditioning Coach Yasir Malik also assisted.

The PCB has said that in the 'Return to Training Program', the players will start training individually from next week, while a collective training of cricketers is planned in early June. The National Cricket Academy will be made safe in every possible way for simultaneous training and there are also plans to conduct Covid 19 tests before the simultaneous training schedule of cricketers. The PCB is believed to be in touch with the cricketers in the current situation and their health is regularly being inquired.