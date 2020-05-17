Cricketers, govt consent must for UK tour: Wasim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will take all the leading cricketers into confidence through a video conference within next fortnight to seek their consent on touring England in the summer 2020.

The PCB following their hectic negotiations with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) officials have agreed in principle to take the tour to England to play three Test match series alongwith three T20 matches. “Yes, depending on the NOC from the government of Pakistan and as per the direction of the British Government (in ECB case), Pakistan has agreed in principle to take the tour to England to play three-match Test series starting from August,” Wasim Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PCB when contacted said.

He confirmed holding video conference call with all the leading cricketers to seek their consent on the tour. “We are to hold a video conference with all the leading aspirants plus the back up players to know whether they are willing to accompany Pakistan on the tour. No cricketer will be forced to accompany the team to England. It will be up to the player to decide as whether he wants to go,” he said.

Pakistan cricketers will have to stay in England for almost two months to play three Test matches as well as three T-20 internationals.

A charted flight will take Pakistan cricket team to England in early July for the Test-match series starting from August 5. “We have agreed to tour England to keep the spirit of the game alive. Cricket needs cooperation and support from all member countries amid the COVID-19 threats. Our decision to take the tour is led by these factors. The emerging situation is unprecedented where there is a requirement to support and help each other in the best interest of the game. We want to save the cricket from collapse. There is no other reason for saying yes to the tour than to help the game of cricket stand on its feet amid COVID-19 threats. It is like showing solidarity.”

When questioned whether the PCB would get anything in return for taking such a high risk tour in volatile and threatening UK situation, Wasim Khan said being one of the leading cricketing boards, it was PCB morale responsibility to extend help. “Whatever the help we would extend in such a situation, I believe would not go unheard and un-acclaimed for. We would not set any condition nor do we expect anything in return. What risk we are taking we believe is in the best interest of the game. Our taking risk is guided by our moral responsibility,” Wasim said.

The PCB and ECB officials held a detailed video conference late Friday to discuss the formalities of the tour. Besides Wasim Khan-Misbahul Haq, Zakir Khan and Dr Sohail Ahmad were part of the PCB team. ECB negotiating team was led Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tom Harrison.

According to initial details available with The News a charted flight will take around 25 Pakistan cricketers to England in early July where after conducting coronavirus tests and if required putting all the touring squad in quarantine for two weeks, the team will start the official business.

The first Test of the series will be held from August 5. The ECB has already short listed three venues including Ageas Bowl (Hampshire) and Emirates Old Trafford (Manchester) as possible centres for the series. The visiting team will stay at the ground premises as both these venues also offer hotel facilities.

“All the expenditures of the flight, boarding and lodging of the team and quarantine expenditures will be the responsibility of ECB,” Wasim Khan confirmed to The News.

He said that cricketing boards around the world would have to come forward to play under so friendly and exciting surroundings. “All matches will be held behind closed doors with only those staff performing official duties would be allowed to enter stadiums.”

Besides, Test match series, Pakistan will also play three T20 matches to be held in September. “Venues for the T20 series and for Test series will officially be announced by the ECB.”