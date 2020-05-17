LDA razes illegal structures

LAHORE : Continuing its operation against illegal buildings, LDA demolished many structures on Canal Road here on Saturday.

Officials said the operation was started on the directions of Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar. They said the LDA DG has warned that operation against the buildings constructed in violation of building regulations will be carried out as a continuous exercise. He has asked the elements involved in erecting such structures to remove contraventions of building bylaws by themselves or be ready to face the action by the LDA Building Control Wing.

The staff of the Town Planning Directorate of Lahore Development Authority demolished six illegal structures during an operation along main Canal Road at Harbanspura and Gujjapura. Pillars of illegally constructed shops were demolished at Mouza Harbanspura. Illegal construction of marque was completely demolished along Canal Road at mouza Harbanspura. Illegal construction of an upper floor near Darul Makkah was demolished with hammers and the premises was sealed near Harbanspura Bazaar. Illegal construction on the upper floor was demolished at 39 B/1 Gujjarpura. Shuttering of illegal construction of commercial hall was demolished at Main Zazar Gujjarpura. Illegally placed shutters at plot No 27 B/3 were demolished.

Meanwhile, in line with the vision of the prime minister of Pakistan, Lahore Development Authority has established Ravi Urban Development Agency.

A formal notification was issued in this regard on Saturday. The governing body of LDA in its meeting held on May, 2020, had decided for setting up Ravi Urban Development Agency (RUDA) under LDA Act 1975 to exercise all powers and perform functions under the Act in its area of jurisdiction. The agency will work to rehabilitate the dying Ravi River to fresh perennial water body with high quality water front urban development on reclaimed and adjoining lands.

Furthermore, Ground-breaking for construction of underpass near Firdous Market, Gulberg, is likely to be performed next week. The LDA is finalising arrangements in this regard. The project was estimated to cost Rs.1.09 billion. However, LDA received the lowest bid from a company for completing the project in Rs 960 million.