Another 86 test positive for virus

Rawalpindi : The coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another three lives in the district on Saturday taking total number of deaths from Rawalpindi to 66 so far while in last 24 hours, another 86 locals belonging to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been tested positive for the disease taking tally to 2306.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that the three deaths reported on Saturday afternoon due to COVID-19 in the district have not been added to the dashboard of the district as yet because the dashboard is updated around noon every day. The three patients died on Saturday were residents of Potohar Town, Kahuta and Taxila.

It is important that as many as 86 new patients were tested positive in the twin cities in last 24 hours while only nine recovered from the disease taking total number of recoveries to 402 including 302 from Rawalpindi district and 100 from Islamabad Capital Territory.

Of a total of 2306 patients tested positive from the region, 73 have lost their lives while on Saturday, there were a total of 1831 active cases of COVID-19 including 1017 active cases in Rawalpindi district and 814 in ICT.

Another 31 local patients from Rawalpindi were tested positive in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients of the disease to 1385 of which 302 have been discharged after treatment, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

He added that at present, a total of 390 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while some 629 confirmed patients have been in isolation at their homes. Another 2061 persons have been under quarantine at homes while as many as 669 who have completed 14-day quarantine period have been relieved, he said.

He added that out of 77 travellers who reached Pakistan from South Africa three days back, as many as 12 were tested positive for COVID-19 and they have been kept in isolation at University of Engineering and Technology in Taxila. Their samples have been sent for repeat test, he said.

Meanwhile, in last 24 hours, as many as 55 more patients have been tested positive for the disease from ICT taking total number of patients tested positive from ICT to 921 of which 100 have recovered so far while seven died of the illness.