Another cop dies from coronavirus

LAHORE : One more police official succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday. Head constable Ramzan Alam died of Covid-19 during treatment at an isolation ward of Jinnah Hospital. His samples were taken on 11th of May for a Covid-19 test which turned out to be positive. Sources said that he had contracted the deadly virus while performing his duties as assistant reader at the Iqbal Town police station.