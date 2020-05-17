close
Sun May 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
I
INP
May 17, 2020

Another cop dies from coronavirus

Lahore

I
INP
May 17, 2020

LAHORE : One more police official succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday. Head constable Ramzan Alam died of Covid-19 during treatment at an isolation ward of Jinnah Hospital. His samples were taken on 11th of May for a Covid-19 test which turned out to be positive. Sources said that he had contracted the deadly virus while performing his duties as assistant reader at the Iqbal Town police station.

Latest News

More From Lahore