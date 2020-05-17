tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Mrs Nayyar Kabir, wife of former Sessions Judge Shahzada Kabir Ahmed, passed away at the age of 62. She was the mother of Anwar Kabir, CEO Brand Spectrum Private Limited, and Hasan Kabir, CEO Carlay Private Limited. Due to corona-related precautions, her funeral was attended by close family members.