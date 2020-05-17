close
Sun May 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 17, 2020

Obituary

Lahore

 
May 17, 2020

LAHORE : Mrs Nayyar Kabir, wife of former Sessions Judge Shahzada Kabir Ahmed, passed away at the age of 62. She was the mother of Anwar Kabir, CEO Brand Spectrum Private Limited, and Hasan Kabir, CEO Carlay Private Limited. Due to corona-related precautions, her funeral was attended by close family members.

Latest News

More From Lahore