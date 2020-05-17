Impersonator arrested

Rawalpindi : RA Bazaar Police Station arrested an Afghan national who was impersonating as Sub-Inspector (SI) along with his aide here on Saturday. RA Bazar intercepted a person carrying a wireless set and on suspicion, he introduced himself as Sub-Inspector; however during interrogation with the suspects, both the persons were identified as Afghan nationals and police also recovered ‘charas’ and heroin from them. One of the detainees has been identified as Sartaj who was a suspended policeman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During search, RA Bazar police also recovered 80 gram of charas, 50 gram Ice and wireless set and KP police card from the accused.