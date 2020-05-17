Huge quantity of hoarded wheat seized: Aleem Khan

LAHORE : The Punjab Food Department Saturday recovered a huge quantity of hoarded wheat in various districts in the province.

According to official sources, the department in its ongoing action against wheat hoarders recovered 10,000 wheat bags from DG Khan, 3,000 from Bahawalnagar and 2,000 from Layyah.

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that strict action was being taken against wheat hoarders. He said that despite a holiday raids were being carried out to unearth hoarded wheat. “South Punjab is a sensitive area being a provincial border area and hoarding will not be allowed there at all,” he said, adding that he was personally monitoring the action being taken against wheat hoarding.

He said, "Wheat hoarders know it very well that stern action is being taken against them but they are still involved in the crime.” He also thanked the media for extending support to campaign.

The minister said that an all-out effort would be made to avoid wheat shortage in Punjab. Over 20,000 maund wheat had been seized in Multan recently.