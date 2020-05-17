close
Sun May 17, 2020
Man shot dead

Lahore

LAHORE : A man was shot dead and another injured at Rasool Park, Samanabad, on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Yasar and the injured as Adnan. The injured victim was admitted to a local hospital. Exchange of hash words between the two parties ensued physical fight. Meanwhile, someone opened firing, as the result, Yasar died and Adnan sustained wounds. Police removed body to morgue.

