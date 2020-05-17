Man shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : A man was shot dead and another injured at Rasool Park, Samanabad, on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Yasar and the injured as Adnan. The injured victim was admitted to a local hospital. Exchange of hash words between the two parties ensued physical fight. Meanwhile, someone opened firing, as the result, Yasar died and Adnan sustained wounds. Police removed body to morgue.