2 murder bid accused injured outside court

LAHORE : Two persons involved in a case of attempted murder were injured by armed men outside Cantt Kutchery in a broad daylight on Saturday.
The injured identified as Ali Nawaz got a bullet wound in his leg and was admitted to hospital. The other victim, Hassan Ali, suffered minor injuries. The assailants escaped from the scene. The SSP investigation has taken notice of the incident.