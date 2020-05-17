Boy dies as pistol in brother’s hand goes off

LAHORE : An 11-year-old boy accidentally lost his life in the Barki area on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Haider. Nine-year-old Rehan, younger brother of Haider, caught his uncle’s pistol and started playing with it. Haider attempted to take the weapon from his hand when the trigger was accidentally pulled. As the result, Haider suffered a wound in his abdomen and Rehan had an injury to a finger.

Both brothers were taken to a local hospital where Haider expired. The body was handed over to his heirs.