TDCP union appeals to CM Usman Buzdar for payment of salaries

LAHORE : The union of the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab has asked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to provide Rs150 million to the department for payment of salaries to its employees from May to next six months.

In a letter to the chief minister, TDCP Workers and Staff Union Punjab (CBA) general secretary Muhammad Adil Saleem said the department was facing a great economic crisis in the wake of the pandemic. The department has been paying salaries to its staff from its own earnings till now and has not received any fund from the Punjab government but its resources have depleted and it is direly in need of funds, he said and appealed to the chief minister to provide funds to it. TDCP has been promoting tourism in the province in particular and in Pakistan in general for the last 33 years. Prime Minister Imran Khan acknowledges the importance of tourism as it creates opportunities and brings in foreign exchange. Unfortunately, all tourist destinations have closed down because of the corona lockdown and the department does not have funds to pay salaries to its employees for May, he added.