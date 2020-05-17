Relaxation in SOPs may increase coronavirus cases

LAHORE : The failure of the Lahore police in implementing coronavirus SOPs at a congregation in Lahore a day back may result in a large number of patients in days to come, it is feared.

Thousands of people came very close to each other at the event, unaware of its danger during the pandemic. The event also put the life of thousands of officials at risk, who performed duties at pickets and sealed the area following the desire of their officers. The Punjab government should be ready to accommodate a large number of people and officials of the Punjab police who may fall ill. A poor strategy, half-hearted measures and complete failure in implementing the SOPs by the Lahore police and, above all, relaxation in the SOPs by the government are going to increase the number of patients in the coming weeks.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the command of the Lahore police has been playing havoc with the life of its force members who are much vulnerable to the coronavirus as they are performing duties at pickets and police stations only in police uniform. The seriousness of the Lahore police in implementing the SOPs can be gauged from the fact that this correspondent once informed the CCPO Lahore about the sheer violation of social distancing rule outside a bank in the limits of the cantonment division police. The CCPO immediately took notice but nothing happened. Neither the cantonment SP nor the Harbanspura SHO rushed to the scene but only a PRU personnel carrier reached there, witnessed the violation from the windows of their moving vehicle and drove away. This scribe stood there for at least 45 minutes to witness police action, but nobody came there.

Lahore police have realised the gravity of the situation too late. They reduced the number of pickets few days back, causing the spread of the coronavirus not only among cops but also among commuters. However, social distancing rule is not being maintained at pickets, markets and bazaars even now. Before the reduction in police pickets, one or two cops were equipped with protective equipment at some pickets as decoration pieces while the remaining cops stood there just in police uniform. Some had a mask without gloves while others had neither a mask nor gloves. It was cruel on part of officers, whose job seems either to occupy the cozy seats of their cars or furnished offices. They are more concerned about their own safety rather than the protection of jawans performing duties in the field and being exposed to the virus.

Negligence of Lahore police has no bounds as it failed to provide protective gear to its officials, especially those performing duties at pickets across the City. No measure has been taken to protect jawans, who without caring about themselves, are working untiringly for the safety of people on roads. As a result, two cops have died of the coronavirus in a week in Lahore. All who died were low-ranking officials or probationers. Many officers from the CSP cadre also tested positive and they quarantined themselves. One prays for their early recovery. They have all possible facilities in their quarantine places but the future of corona-infected low-ranking officials and probationers is doubtful as the places where they are kept cannot be expressed in words.

The PRO to IGP claimed that only two officials had died of the coronavirus across the Punjab province. Around 250 officials have been kept in quarantines and the result of 2,824 officials is awaited, he added.