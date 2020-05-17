Govt monitoring situation minutely: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government has adopted a multidimensional strategy to deal with coronavirus epidemic.

He said collective decisions had been taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to deal with the pandemic effectively.

In a media statement issued here on Saturday, he said that protection and safety lies in strictly following the policy of social distancing.

He added that the spread of coronavirus could only be minimised when people would prefer to stay at home.

The CM said that the government was monitoring the virus situation minutely, therefore, the lockdown had been eased by realising the circumstances and economic hardships of the common man.

He said, “Coronavirus pandemic threat is still there so we all would have to responsibly adopt precautionary measures.”

Failure in implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) would invoke a legal action, he warned.

He said that people would have to act responsibly on the guidelines issued by the government to cope with coronavirus pandemic.

Those acting responsibly would stay safe, he added.

People should take care of the precautionary measures if they want to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Protect yourself and others from coronavirus by staying at home,” the CM added.

notice: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of 10-year-old child after molestation in the area of Sargodha and sought a report from the Sargodha regional police officer (RPO).

He ordered the arrest of the culprits at the earliest.

He said justice would be provided to the heirs to the deceased child at any cost.

He also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. He said that the state would fulfill its responsibility at any cost.

INP adds: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said the people can perform their routine work by adopting the SOPs issued by the provincial government to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

He said the Punjab government has decided to open the auto industry and shopping malls from Monday while the decision to open public transport under designed SOPs has been taken to provide relief to the general public.

Chohan, in a statement, said relaxation in the lockdown has been made to benefit the common people as the curfew and lockdown increase their difficulties.