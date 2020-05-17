close
Sun May 17, 2020
AFP
May 17, 2020

‘High spirits’ as Czechs meet neighbours on borders

World

AFP
May 17, 2020

PRAGUE: Hundreds of Czechs met people from neighbouring countries on the borders on Saturday within a “Saturday for Neighbours” event set to bring neighbours together amid the virus lockdown.

“We held 14 meetings today,” Veronika Krizkova, informal spokeswoman for the event which started on Facebook in early May, told AFP. “It is a meeting of family members divided by the border, but also friends and colleagues who haven´t seen each other for two months now,” she added.

