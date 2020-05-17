Iran reports 35 new virus deaths, lowest since March 7

TEHRAN: Iran on Saturday reported 35 new deaths from the coronavirus — the lowest number since March 7 despite infections rising — and announced a further relaxation of COVID-19-related closures.

“Despite the unfortunate loss of 35 of our compatriots in the past 24 hours, this number is the lowest in the past 70 days,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said. The new deaths brought the overall toll to 6,937, he added.

But in an ominous sign, Iran on Friday reported its highest number of new infections in more than a month. “We are in no way in a normal situation yet,” Jahanpour said.

He said 1,757 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed across Iran in the 24 hours to Saturday, bringing the overall total to 118,392.

Of those hospitalised since Iran announced its first cases in the Shiite holy city of Qom in February, 93,147 have recovered and been discharged, according to the health ministry. Jahanpour said the southwestern province of Khuzestan had the highest number of new hospitalisations and that the situation was “critical” in most of its counties.