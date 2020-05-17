Over 250 global artists urge Israel to end Gaza blockade

PARIS: More than 250 global artists and writers including rocker Peter Gabriel, director Ken Loach and actor Viggo Mortensen have appealed to Israel to stop the “siege” of Gaza, saying the coronavirus epidemic could have a devastating effect in “the world´s largest open air prison”.

“Long before the global outbreak of COVID-19 threatened to overwhelm the already devastated healthcare system in Gaza, the UN had predicted that the blockaded coastal strip would be unliveable by 2020,” the online letter said. “With the pandemic, Gaza´s almost two million inhabitants, predominantly refugees, face a mortal threat in the world´s largest open-air prison,” it added. Other signatories included poet Taha Adnan, Canadian writer Naomi Klein and British group Massive Attack.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007 when the Islamist movement Hamas started controlling the enclave. Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since but reached a truce in late 2018 that was renewed after successive flare-ups last year.