Mumbai hospitals at breaking point, Manila malls reopen

Hong Kong: Here are the latest developments in Asia related to the coronavirus pandemic:

Mumbai´s hospitals close to collapse in war on virus -Packed morgues, bodies in wards, patients forced to share beds and medical workers run ragged: Mumbai´s war against coronavirus has pushed the Indian city´s hospitals to breaking point. The huge Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, better known as Sion, has become a byword for the stunning failure of Mumbai — home to billionaires, Bollywood and slums — to cope with the pandemic. With space at a premium, and relatives too afraid or unable to claim their dead because they are themselves in quarantine, disposal of coronavirus corpses is not easy, doctors say. Manila´s malls set air conditioners to warm and switched off free wifi to stop people lingering as many of them cautiously reopened after a two-month lockdown that brought the sprawling hubs of community life to a halt. Just a trickle of customers showed up at the huge commercial centres in the Philippine capital, which usually attract millions of people each day and often contain churches, restaurants, gyms and event spaces. Measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus included walk-in booths filled with clouds of disinfectant, distanced queues, temperature checks and mandatory masks.