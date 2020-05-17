LG representatives can help combat coronavirus, say MPAs

Members of the Sindh Assembly belonging to various political parties said on Saturday the role of the local governments' representatives was crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an online meeting on the "institutional role in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic", arranged by HANDS, a non-governmental organisation, the MPAs of the Pakistan Peoples Party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, as well as civil society activists exchanged their opinions on the prevailing situation across the province.

Discussing the water sanitation and hygiene conditions in the context of the pandemic, the participants said that the role of all the relevant departments was very pivotal to contain the spread of the pathogen, reducing the overall burden on the health facilities.

The meeting was attended by Shamim Mumtaz of the PPP, Nusrat Sahar Abbassi of the PML-F, Rabia Khatoon of the MQM-P, Sidra Imran of the PTI, Rabia Azfar of the PTI, Sadia Javed of the PPP, Qasim Soomro of the PPP, Tanzila Qambrani of the PPP and representatives from the civil society, including HANDS CEO Dr Shakikh Tanveer Ahmed, Ghulam Mustafa Zaor, Nadeem Wagan, Maqbool Ahmed Rahu and Sadaf Gul.