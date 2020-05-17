Sindh considering 50pc cut in traffic fines for transporters

The Sindh government has been finalising a relief package for the operators of public transport whose businesses have been shut as part of the coronavirus lockdown in the province, and has said amounts of fines for violations of traffic laws would be halved under the proposed plan for the transporters.

The relief package will be offered to the operators of passenger buses, rickshaws, taxis, goods’ transport, and other public transport carriers in the province. They will be offered concessions in taxes and government fees payable by them.

The plan proposes a 40 per cent reduction in the motor vehicles' inspection fee. The route permit fee will also be reduced by 50 per cent. The government has already announced a 25 per cent concession in the motor vehicle tax payable by the operators of public transport. More vehicles would be added to the category given the 25 per cent concession in the payment of the motor vehicle tax.

A summary containing the relief package for the transporters has been sent to the chief minister by the transport department for approval. The operations of inter-city and intra-city buses have been suspended since March 23 as part of the lockdown measures in Sindh to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The transport department says it has started doing planning so that the operations of the long-suspended public transport service could be revived in the province immediately after Eidul Fitr.

A set of standard operating procedures is being prepared for the operations of the public transport service in Sindh. The ride-hailing services will also be revived in the province after the holidays of Eidul Fitr.