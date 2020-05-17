Fauust plans to start online classes

The administration of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (Fuuast) has directed the chairmen of all departments to convene meetings of the boards of studies and the board of faculties so that the varsity could formally initiate online classes.

The decision was made on Thursday during a meeting of the varsity administration. The meeting was chaired by acting vice chancellor Prof Dr Arif Zubair, registrar Dr Sajid Jahangir, convener affiliation committee Prof Dr Rubina Mushtaq and others.

During the meeting, it was agreed that all head of the departments would be bound to submit their recommendations and minute of the meetings to the registrar office on Saturday.

The administration also discussed the preparations for starting online as per the High Education Commission’s guidelines.

The Quality Enhancement Cell and Information Technology Department of Fuuast was also directed to prepare a comprehensive policy for the affiliated institutions.

In the statement, the varsity’s public relations department, however, did not state that when the varsity would start the online classes.