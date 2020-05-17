JUI-F condemns attack on its leader, seeks early arrest of attackers

Expressing his anger over the attack on a party leader, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh leader Qari Muhammad Usman on Friday demanded of the government to immediately arrest the attackers.

JUI-F PS-114 ameer Maulana Gul Rafiq Hasanzai, who is in his mid-50s, was attacked near his home in Haroonabad by gunmen riding a motorbike a day ago.

Hasanzai was critically wounded in the attack in which one of his eyes was affected, Usman told The News. However, he said, the injured was now out of danger.

Usman said that those behind the attack should immediately be arrested. “We cannot tolerate such attacks on any party office-bearer.

Police should arrest those behind the attack,” he demanded.

The JUI-F leader said senior police and counter-terrorism department officers were in contact with the party.

He said a meeting would be organised today (Saturday) at the Taleem ul Quran Bilal Masjid in Haroon Abad to discuss the attack on the party leader.