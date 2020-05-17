‘Rs891 million spent on COVID-19 health emergency in Sindh’

A sum of Rs3.603 billion has been collected in the Corona Emergency Fund of the Sindh government, out of which Rs891 million has been spent to deal with the COVID-19 health emergency in the province.

A meeting chaired by Chief Secretary (CS) Mumtaz Ali Shah on Saturday was also told that 1,048 individuals and private organisations have donated Rs271.9 million to the emergency fund.

Forty-six per cent of the medical supplies and equipment bought from the fund has been delivered, while the remaining personal protective equipment, laboratory equipment, machinery and supplies will be delivered by June 15.

The sum of Rs891 million has been spent on the purchase of medical equipment and to establish the isolation centres at the Expo Centre and the PAF Museum. The meeting also approved spending Rs449 million on the purchase of laboratory equipment, machinery and other medical supplies.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority director general said they had received 11 ventilators, of which six had been installed at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The CS asked the relevant officials to install ventilators and other medical equipment at the public hospitals of the province whenever they are available with the authorities concerned.

He said that independent bodies are conducting inspections and audits of all the equipment and supplies purchased through the corona emergency fund. He also said that 400 beds are being purchased to upgrade intensive care units at the public hospitals of the province.

The chairman of the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team said his office has been supervising the purchase of medical equipment from the emergency fund to maintain transparency. Inspection has completed for medical supplies and equipment sent to public hospitals and field isolation facilities until April 15.

The CS sought a report on the inspection of the purchased medical equipment so it may be presented in the next meeting. Saturday’s meeting was also attended by the health secretary, the finance secretary, Dr Abdul Bari Khan of the Indus Hospital and Mushtaq Chhapra.