DMC East distributes safety gadgets in medical centres

The District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East distributed hand sanitisers, temperature guns, face masks and other safety gadgets to different medical centres, maternity homes and hospitals under the DMC on Friday.

DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwar said that they needed to work under their limited resources in order to defeat the virus. It was very necessary to adopt preventive measures to protect ourselves from the COVID-19. “After adopting self-precautionary measures, it is possible that the virus will be completely eliminated,” he said.

Anwar it was a difficult time for everyone and safety gadgets were distributed under his supervision. He asked doctors and paramedics to perform their duties considering it as their religious and moral obligation. He said that the DMC East administration had been disinfecting places in its jurisdictional areas on and off, and all medical centers under the DMC East were operational.

He directed officials of his district to perform their duties properly. “Especially, the fumigation department must not show any negligence,” he said.

On the other hand, DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi visited union committee 35 in Liaquatabad and distributed Iftar meals with assistance of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) welfare organisation Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation.

Hashmi said that due to the lockdown, the trading activities in the city had been completely suspended due to which the low-income group and daily wagers of the society were suffering the most.