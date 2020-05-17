Webinar calls for promoting liberal arts and sciences

A webinar held by the Habib University on Friday evening stressed the need for promoting higher education based on liberal arts and sciences.

Participants of the webinar said higher education in liberal arts and sciences had become a global necessity. The webinar, titled ‘Preserving Legacies and Protecting Futures’, was organised to discuss whether the future of our country’s youth was compromised or not due to the prevailing circumstances.

The webinar was attended by Habib University Chancellor Rafiq M Habib, scholars, business leaders and others. Praying tribute to Ali Suleman Habib, a founding member of the Board of Governors of the Habib University, his son Imran Habib said, “He [Ali Suleman] strongly believed that the Habib family can contribute for the development of Pakistan by investing in business and quality education for everyone regardless of their socioeconomic background.”

Speaking from Los Angeles, Dr Reza Aslan, a professor at the University of California, Riverside, and an internationally renowned Iranian-American writer, highlighted the importance of the liberal arts education in imparting the abilities of correctly thinking and perceiving.

He added that in a world dominated by social media and online resources, it was imperative for the youth “to be able to think rationally at the time when we are bombarded with fake news, ideas and propaganda. This is the time we need liberal arts education the most to really understand the history of human experience.”

His views were echoed by Dr Azra Reza, a prominent scientist and professor of medicine at Columbia University.