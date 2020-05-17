High court dismisses appeals of five convicts in kidnapping for ransom case

The Sindh High Court has dismissed the appeals of five convicts against their life imprisonment in a kidnapping for ransom case.

Ashfaq Ahmed, Mohammad Hassan, Sohail Ahmed, Mohammad Ramzan and Adnan Ahmed were sentenced to life imprisonment and given other sentences by an anti-terrorism court for kidnapping a woman for ransom.

According to the prosecution, the appellants had kidnapped Geeta from the Boat Basin area on July 30, 2012, and released her after obtaining a ransom of Rs10 million, gold ornaments and other valuables.

The appellants' counsel submitted that they were falsely implicated in the case and the prosecution failed to prove its charges against them.

The additional prosecutor general supported the trial court judgment and submitted that the appellants were identified by the woman whom they had kidnapped and forced her to encash a cheque of Rs10 million from a bank; besides, they had looted cash and other valuables from her house.

A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha, after hearing the arguments and perusal of the evidence of the case, observed that the prosecution proved its case against the appellants and dismissed their appeals against their convictions.

Sentence commuted

The Sindh High Court also dismissed the appeals of two convicts but commuted their death sentences into life imprisonment.

Mohsin Baloch and Abid Baloch were handed the death sentences by an anti-terrorism court for murdering two lawyers in the Malir City area.

According to the prosecution, the appellants had killed Syed Salahuddin Hyder and his son Syed Ali Raza on March 24, 2012 when they were going to the court.

The appellants' counsel did not contest the appeals on merit but submitted that the convictions of the appellants be commuted to life imprisonment as the prosecution failed to prove the motive of the killing and direct the role of the appellants for firing on the lawyers.

The deputy prosecutor general said that the prosecution proved its case against the appellants but conceded that the submission of the appellants' counsel for the conversion of the death sentence into life imprisonment was based on the grounds which had been approved by the Supreme Court for reducing the death sentence into life imprisonment.

The court, after hearing the arguments of the counsel, dismissed the appeal of the convicts but commuted their death sentences to life imprisonment.