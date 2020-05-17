NFL says teams can begin reopening facilities next week, report

LOS ANGELES, California: The National Football League says teams can reopen their facilities with strict health guidelines in place and as long as state and local governments allow it, US media reported Friday.

In a memo to the general managers of all 32 clubs, commissioner Roger Goodell said the doors for specific personnel can start swinging open on Tuesday.

“Clubs may reopen their facilities beginning on May 19 if they are permitted to do so under governing state and local regulations,” Goodell said in the memo obtained by the NFL Network.